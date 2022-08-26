Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) PT Raised to $34.00 at Stephens

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stephens to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Peoples Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Peoples Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.20.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $868.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $170,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.