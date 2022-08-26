Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 7,550 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39.

