Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 330 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $169.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.13. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

