Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 3,400 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,582,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after acquiring an additional 242,350 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after acquiring an additional 842,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sysco Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

