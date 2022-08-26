Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $379,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 188.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,776 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $78.73 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

