Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $44.78 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.72.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

