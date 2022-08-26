Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,102,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,152,000 after purchasing an additional 167,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 333.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $283.65 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.97.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

