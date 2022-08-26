Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 294 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 353,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,932,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $947,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $76.61 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

