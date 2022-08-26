Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ASML by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in ASML by 49.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in ASML by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 6,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML opened at $539.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.56. The stock has a market cap of $221.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

