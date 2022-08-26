Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $20.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 93.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 529,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,581,307. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 515,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 224,222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,493,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after buying an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

