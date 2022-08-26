Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTON. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 18.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.