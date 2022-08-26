PegNet Hits Market Capitalization of $44,382.34 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $44,382.34 and $79.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00767269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016367 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PegNet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

