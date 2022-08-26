PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after buying an additional 2,847,666 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,967,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after buying an additional 1,431,920 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,112,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,815,000 after buying an additional 526,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,443,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,697,000 after buying an additional 279,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.27. 20,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,693. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

