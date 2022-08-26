PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $195.43. 10,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,844. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.21 and a 200 day moving average of $202.09.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

