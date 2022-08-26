PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 3.1% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 545,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

CP stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

