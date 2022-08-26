PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals makes up 1.6% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.34% of SilverCrest Metals worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SILV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSEMKT:SILV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

