PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear accounts for 1.4% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.05% of Gildan Activewear worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,042,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,907,000 after acquiring an additional 131,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at about $114,818,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,982,000 after purchasing an additional 474,457 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,971,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,570,000 after buying an additional 430,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,966,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,380,000 after buying an additional 40,724 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.43. 12,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

