PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HGV. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 16.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 112,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 51.3% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 246,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,517 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:HGV traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,030. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

