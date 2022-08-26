PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.02. The company had a trading volume of 83,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $387.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96.
Visa Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
