PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 88,177 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,000. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 2.0% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,582 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,271,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,980,000 after buying an additional 2,066,139 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after buying an additional 4,841,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,856,000 after buying an additional 355,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

AEM traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.48. 146,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

