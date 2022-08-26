PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.84.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,151,000 after purchasing an additional 121,024 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 139,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in PayPal by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 28,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.