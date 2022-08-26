Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CEO Sells $110,078.46 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CEO Scott H. Galit sold 17,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $110,078.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,252.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Payoneer Global to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.2% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

