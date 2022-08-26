Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ PNBK opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 13.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patriot National Bancorp
About Patriot National Bancorp
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.
