Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNBK opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 13.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patriot National Bancorp

About Patriot National Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PNBK Get Rating ) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,416 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

