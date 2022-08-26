Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Major Shareholder Avi Geller Buys 54,644 Shares

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Avi Geller bought 54,644 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $71,037.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at $71,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KTTA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 191,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,220. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.
Institutional Trading of Pasithea Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTTA. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $973,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 43,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.
Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.
