Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM) Short Interest Update

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parabellum Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Parabellum Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Parabellum Acquisition by 26.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 965,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 203,764 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Parabellum Acquisition by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 773,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 173,621 shares during the period.

Parabellum Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PRBM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 37,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Parabellum Acquisition has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.05.

Parabellum Acquisition Company Profile

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

