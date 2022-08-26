Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $675.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $654.88.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $575.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.88. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $421.55 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.61, a PEG ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,466 shares of company stock valued at $417,451,666 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

