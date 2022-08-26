Pakcoin Market Cap Reaches $252,546.55 (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $252,546.55 and $3,318.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Pakcoin Coin Profile
Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io.
Buying and Selling Pakcoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars.
