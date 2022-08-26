PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.05, but opened at $15.98. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 187,753 shares changing hands.
The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
