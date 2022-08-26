Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) rose 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.47. Approximately 8,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,650,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $6,270,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $48,660,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

