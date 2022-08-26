Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $263.60 million, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,972,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,859.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,652.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,972,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,859.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,575. Corporate insiders own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,184,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 46,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 331,990 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

See Also

