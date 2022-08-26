OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Down to $55.61

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.61, but opened at $54.42. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $54.42, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22.

In other news, Director Harold Ruf bought 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,356.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,201,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after acquiring an additional 132,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

