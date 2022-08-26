Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Up 150.3% in August

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 150.3% from the July 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNNGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ørsted A/S from 688.00 to 697.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $757.40.

Ørsted A/S Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.13. 54,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,360. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

