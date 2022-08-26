Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Andrea L. Pugh Sells 2,447 Shares

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $62,741.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,614.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $279.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $27.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 77,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 530.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 56,917 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 37,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

