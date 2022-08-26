Orion Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.35 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00005760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.92 million and $3.35 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003814 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00128852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00080178 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

ORN is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

