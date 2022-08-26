Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORN opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Orion Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,311,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 399,467 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,319 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 204,322 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

