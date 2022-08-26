Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.
Option Care Health Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $35.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,011,769 shares of company stock worth $363,472,089 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Option Care Health
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
Option Care Health Company Profile
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
