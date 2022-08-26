Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $35.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,011,769 shares of company stock worth $363,472,089 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

