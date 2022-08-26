OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Director Purchases $98,700.00 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) Director James Paul Lang acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,957. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
OptimizeRx Stock Performance
OptimizeRx stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
See Also
