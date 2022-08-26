OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Director Purchases $98,700.00 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) Director James Paul Lang acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,957. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

OptimizeRx stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About OptimizeRx

OPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

