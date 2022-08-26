Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Trading Down 6.7%

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 12,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 23,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Optimi Health Trading Up 10.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

About Optimi Health

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

