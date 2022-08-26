Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,082 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. 249,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,442,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

