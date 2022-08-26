Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,565 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,278,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,940,000 after acquiring an additional 325,383 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 50,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,809. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

