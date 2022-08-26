Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,301,000 after acquiring an additional 53,156 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.8 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

NOC stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $490.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

