Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,148 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,659,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $66,861,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $90,595,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.49 and a 200 day moving average of $262.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

