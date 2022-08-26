Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.23. 38,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.49 and a 200 day moving average of $202.52.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.



