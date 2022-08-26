Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $10.46 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of Encompass Health worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Encompass Health by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Encompass Health to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

Encompass Health Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,103. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

