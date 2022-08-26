Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,194 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. 955,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

