Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 10,577 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone by 1,292.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 213,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 198,147 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,606,000 after purchasing an additional 60,422 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.18. The stock had a trading volume of 119,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.70.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,197,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,209 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

