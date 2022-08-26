Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,615 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after buying an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after buying an additional 441,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,162,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $163.32. 9,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,068. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.