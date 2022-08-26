Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,270 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in American Tower by 139.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1,115.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in American Tower by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.93. 11,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,100. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

