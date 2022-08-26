Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $66.63 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $66,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 21.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,558,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,343,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,991 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.02 on Friday, reaching $338.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,249. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $327.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

