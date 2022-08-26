Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $57.72 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $57,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $166.19. 203,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,352,528. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.47.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,653,962. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

